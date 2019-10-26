Denver Nuggets 108, Phoenix Suns 107 (OT): Three Takeaways

With under three seconds remaining in overtime, Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker went up for a potential game-winning floater. In what was the story of the game, the Denver Nuggets escaped as a result of Torrey Craig blocking the shot to Gary Harris, who ran out the clock. As a result, the Denver (2-0) escaped with a 108-107 win against the Phoenix Suns (1-1). Both teams shot under 40 percent from the field, but Denver’s defense made enough stops to win in the home opener.

It was a slow first quarter for both teams. The Nuggets’ offense continued to search for a rhythm but shot just 6-of-22 in the quarter as Phoenix grabbed an early 21-15 lead. Nikola Jokić led the way with seven points and five rebounds in the frame.

The Suns extended their lead to 10 in the opening minutes of the second quarter as the Nuggets continued to struggle from the field. Denver missed seven of its first 10 shot attempts in the quarter. It was a defensive struggle the remainder of the half, as Phoenix took a 45-39 lead into the break. Denver closed the half on a 5-0 run to regain some momentum. Jerami Grant added eight points in the half.

Denver continued to build on that momentum to begin the third quarter. A 13-7 run evaporated Phoenix’s lead, as Denver’s defense continued to pressure the Suns and contest shots at the rim. The Suns were held to 17 points in the quarter as the Nuggets grabbed a 64-62 lead heading into the final frame.

The two teams continued to battle to a draw to open the fourth quarter, as Phoenix took the lead back before Grant provided a spark with a put-back dunk that brought the crowd to its feet. It was one of three dunks that Grant had in the game that infused Pepsi Center with energy. Malik Beasley’s scoring punch off the bench was crucial in the fourth quarter, as the 22-year-old guard dropped eleven points in the frame.

With Denver up by three with under 15 seconds remaining, Gary Harris forced a crucial Suns turnover, but Ricky Rubio was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt with two seconds remaining and knocked down all three free throws to send the game to overtime.

Jamal Murray took over in overtime, as he scored five consecutive points to give Denver the lead. It was a back-and-forth battle until the end, in which Craig saved the game with a crucial block on Booker.

The Nuggets were led by Jokić, who finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his first triple-double of the season. Other double-figure scorers included Murray (27 points), Beasley (17) Grant (13) and Harris (13).

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 23 points and eight rebounds. Frank Kaminsky (19 points), Devin Booker (18) and Aron Baynes (15) were the other players in double-figures for Phoenix.

Here are some takeaways from Denver’s victory:

Active defense fuels victory

While the Nuggets’ offense struggled to generate quality shots each time down the floor, Denver’s defense was certainly up to the task of defending the Suns. The Nuggets’ third-quarter defense got the team back in the game, as they got enough stops to allow the offense to capitalize on the other end. Phoenix scored just 50 points in the second half (not including overtime), and Denver capitalized with timely baskets late in the fourth quarter.

In the end, the Nuggets held Phoenix to 39.5 percent shooting from the field, including 8-of-28 from beyond the arc.

Offense still searching for rhythm

Despite the win, Denver’s offense struggled to move the ball and knock down shots on a consistent basis. The Nuggets finished with 21 assists and shot 39.1 percent from the field. After a hot shooting night in Portland on Wednesday, Denver connected on just 7-of-27 from three.

The Suns’ defense was active in the paint and contested a lot of shots around the rim. Aron Baynes and Ricky Rubio spearheaded the defensive effort for Phoenix, as they pressured Denver’s ball-handlers and provided length and physicality around the rim.

However, when it mattered most, Denver’s shot-makers came through. As mentioned earlier, Beasley provided a much-needed boost in the fourth quarter, while Murray knocked down a couple of jumpers to help Denver secure the victory. With it being just the second game of the season, the Nuggets certainly have time to iron out the kinks on the offensive end.

Nikola Jokić contributes across the board

Despite the team’s offensive struggles, Jokić had a well-rounded game on the offensive end. Although he had five turnovers, Jokić engineered Denver’s offense with his playmaking and ability to score in the post.

In a game in which shots weren’t falling for both teams, the Serbian big man shot 8 of 18 from the field in Denver’s win, while he also added two blocks and a steal on the defensive end. When the going gets tough, the Nuggets will always rely on their All-Star big man to save the day and push the team to victory.