First Take’s Stephen A. Smith raves about Nikola Jokić: He’s been absolutely sensational

Count Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s leader in hot takes, as a big fan of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić.

“He’s been absolutely sensational,” Smith said on Monday’s First Take. “You got to deal with Jokić because everything goes through him. I mean he’s such an exceptional passer. An exceptional basketball mind. I think he’s only 24 years old for crying out loud!”

Smith also praised Jamal Murray and revealed why he’s picking the Nuggets to win in seven. To hear his assessment of Murray and why he made his pick, check out the video below.