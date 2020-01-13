Daily Nugget: Statistics and quotes from Nuggets’ win over Clippers

The Denver Nuggets bounced back in a major way on Sunday with a 114-104 victory over the LA Clippers. The win came on the second night of a back-to-back and followed a disappointing performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denver’s offense came out firing in the second quarter against LA and helped carry the team to the victory as the defense tightened up late in the game. As a result, the Nuggets moved to 27-12 on the season, good for second place in the Western Conference.

Below are some intriguing statistics and quotes from Nuggets coaches and players surrounding Sunday’s win, courtesy of the Nuggets’ PR staff.

STATS

- The Nuggets attempted 37 free-throws, their second most attempts in a game all year ... Denver is 14-1 this season when attempting 23+ from the stripe.

- Denver outrebounded Los Angeles 44-42 ... They are now 18-2 when outrebounding their opponents this season.

- Denver (.481 FG%) outshot Los Angeles (.452 FG%) tonight, their 20th game of the year outshooting their opponent (18-2) ... The Nuggets are now 53-3 in their last 56 games when outshooting the other team.

- Michael Porter Jr. posted 13 points (6-8 FG) and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench ... This is Porter Jr.’s fifth game of the year with 10+ points (4-1) ... Porter Jr. led the Nuggets bench in scoring for the fourth time this season.

- Michael Malone earned his 200th career victory as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, joining Doug Moe, George Karl and Larry Brown as just the fourth coach in franchise history to have 200+ wins.

QUOTES

"It's funny but I had no idea. Josh and Stan Kroenke just said congratulations and I said, 'let's get 200 more.' It doesn't matter, and I just want to help this team be the best team it can be and do my job as a head coach and as a leader. Obviously, wins are a part of this business and that's what you get judged by. I love it here, my family loves it here, and Denver has been a great place for us." - Michael Malone, on getting his 200th win as head coach of the Nuggets

“Honestly, I just have to let the game come to me, really just have fun out there. I play my best when I’m playing free and just playing the game and not really fearing the consequences of anything. That’s what I tried to do tonight. My teammates were finding me, they made a lot of nice passes for me. It was a great team win.” – Michael Porter Jr. on changing his mindset when on the court

“I’m my biggest critic. In the past, especially in this season I was hesitant, passive, not trying to make mistakes. These last seven, eight games I just want to be in attack mode and play-make. I have a natural ability to get other guys open and get shots. I love seeing guys make shots. When I’m not in attack mode, I’m not giving us a fair opportunity in the second unit. I just got to play in attack mode, play aggressive. Coach told me after the game he doesn’t know what I did but keep doing that.” – Monte Morris on what has changed for him in recent games