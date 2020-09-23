Nuggets top Lakers in Game 3 of NBA Western Conference Finals: Social Media reacts
The Nuggets got back into their Western Conference Finals series against the Lakers by securing a crucial Game 3 win on Tuesday. It was their first WCF win since May 25, 2009 and the team saw significant performances from Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant, Nikola Jokić among others. Basketball fans from around the world weighed in to give Denver its props for a big victory on Tuesday.
Here are the best reactions:
@nuggets adopt me
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 23, 2020
Don’t forget Monte and Milsap.. #gotitdone
— Lafayette "Fat" Lever (@phattime12) September 23, 2020
.@JeramiGrant blossoming before our eyes. #mulehighbasketball
— Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) September 23, 2020
The Nuggets up 93-75 over Lakers going into the fourth quarter. You didn't think these meddling kids were just going to go away easy did you Laker fans? pic.twitter.com/GUubQhUjsc
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 23, 2020
these playoffs have turned me into a jamal murray stan
— Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) September 23, 2020
The @Nuggets whenever you think they’re dead #BallisWildlife pic.twitter.com/IhzHFQIvsJ
— balliswildlife (@balliswildlife) September 23, 2020
That’s what I’m talking about Nuggets! They came out with intensity and brought the fight to the Lakers right from the get go. The Lakers were not able to handle the aggression and the Nuggets got the much needed g3 win! Let’s bring the same aggression and even our the series!
— Stephenie Chu (@chustephenie) September 23, 2020
— comeback szn (@jordanandersm) September 23, 2020
