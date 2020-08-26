Twitter celebrates Jamal Murray's heroics and Nuggets' dramatic Game 5 win in NBA Playoffs

Denver refused to go home with a dramatic 117-107 win over Utah in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets might be in Orlando, but the team’s fans around the world took to social media to celebrate. Here is what they had to say:

That 360° layup with his right hand, shielding it from Rudy. That layup is an ALL-TIMER and should be getting more love! #MileHighBasketball — Eric Haave (@WxManSuaave) August 26, 2020

Not done yet. Gave it all tonight. I can now unclench my teeth and breathe normally. #MileHighBasketball — Irisheyes (@TigersatTheZou) August 26, 2020