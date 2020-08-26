Twitter celebrates Jamal Murray's heroics and Nuggets' dramatic Game 5 win in NBA Playoffs
Denver refused to go home with a dramatic 117-107 win over Utah in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets might be in Orlando, but the team’s fans around the world took to social media to celebrate. Here is what they had to say:
That 360° layup with his right hand, shielding it from Rudy. That layup is an ALL-TIMER and should be getting more love! #MileHighBasketball
only right answer pic.twitter.com/0tBhJbmgRH
Not done yet. Gave it all tonight. I can now unclench my teeth and breathe normally. #MileHighBasketball
Jokic & Murray tonight pic.twitter.com/Oe311VYQVd
NUGGETS WIN NBA BEST DUO LIVES TO FIGHT pic.twitter.com/q8QXPRVQD4
