Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles Clippers, reach Western Conference Finals: Social Media celebrates

The Nuggets rocked the NBA and its fans by stunning the heavily-favored Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals. Next up are the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets players, fans and observers are understandably impressed with the team’s historic run in the postseason and took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans:

Please @nuggets faithful, can I jump on the championship train! Please, please, please!!! I was wrong, we are better than I thought! — Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) September 16, 2020

SO PROUD. COMEBACK KIDS FROM COLORADO pic.twitter.com/J45OKwHpnd — Colorado Sports Fan (@RetroColorado_) September 16, 2020

All of Denver tonight: pic.twitter.com/x0TvzJA8sW — NBA The Jump 'From The Bubble' Fan Account (@NBATheJump) September 16, 2020

MALONE IS A FREAKIN ROCKSTAR!!!!!! — | 999 | (@JOKSZN) September 16, 2020

Players:

DENVER VS LA! LETS GO NUGGETS! — Kenneth Faried (@KennethFaried35) September 16, 2020

Do not back the @nuggets into a corner... It’s dangerous. — Kyle Freeland (@KFREE_21) September 16, 2020

Hell of a group no quit!!!! — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) September 16, 2020

Media:





The Denver Nuggets were tougher than the Clippers and THAT, as much as anything, is the thing people have overlooked about this Nuggets team. — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) September 16, 2020

Do I at least get half credit for picking Denver before the season to reach the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/rlPwvmyTrb — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 16, 2020