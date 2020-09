Denver Nuggets force Game 6 vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Twitter reacts

The Nuggets kept their postseason dreams alive with an impressive comeback win over the Clippers in Game 5. Denver refused to give up and neither did the team’s fans. The Mile High faithful celebrated the team’s 111-105 victory, especially on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Millsap proved a lot of people wrong. Respect — Hamish Langley (@hamishlangley) September 12, 2020