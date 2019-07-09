Twitter praises Denver Nuggets for Jerami Grant trade

There’s been plenty of player movement in the Western Conference this summer and the Nuggets generated a lot of excitement after making a splashy move of their own in acquiring Jerami Grant.

The versatile forward adds some much-needed athleticism to Denver’s front court and strengthens an already well-respected reserve unit. Both the media and fans praised the Nuggets for acquiring the 25-year-old.

Here are the best reactions:

Let’s get it JG ‼️ — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) July 8, 2019

From Denver's beat writers:

Jerami Grant is coming off by far the best season of his career. He averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds last season and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. He’s 25 and has two years left on a team-friendly deal. Big get for the Nuggets. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) July 8, 2019

Jerami Grant is a home run move. Watch how he defends Giannis in this matchup last season. He’s a difference-maker on the defensive end and knows his role on offense. Denver jumped to a top-10 D last year and the Nuggets can be even better this season. https://t.co/oQ6rIVYPgK — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 8, 2019

Jokic is going to have soooooo much fun with Jerami Grant. — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) July 8, 2019

A snapshot of what the #Nuggets are getting in Jerami Grant: A high level catch-and-shoot player, who averaged a career high 39 percent from the 3-point line last season. He’s one of the league’s best corner 3 shooters, and will help space the court for Jokic/Murray, etc... — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) July 8, 2019

From Nuggets' fans

Tim Connelly — Mario (@mystic5m) July 8, 2019

Tim Connelly out here like pic.twitter.com/Z5d5uNyJap — Jon= (@jmsteeze) July 8, 2019

tell tim connaly that i love him and he can name my kids — p (@PDaddy_1205) July 9, 2019

And the move also got some national attention...

