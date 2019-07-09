Twitter praises Denver Nuggets for Jerami Grant trade
There’s been plenty of player movement in the Western Conference this summer and the Nuggets generated a lot of excitement after making a splashy move of their own in acquiring Jerami Grant.
The versatile forward adds some much-needed athleticism to Denver’s front court and strengthens an already well-respected reserve unit. Both the media and fans praised the Nuggets for acquiring the 25-year-old.
Here are the best reactions:
Let’s get it JG ‼️
— Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) July 8, 2019
From Denver's beat writers:
Jerami Grant is coming off by far the best season of his career. He averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds last season and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. He’s 25 and has two years left on a team-friendly deal. Big get for the Nuggets.
— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) July 8, 2019
Jerami Grant is a home run move. Watch how he defends Giannis in this matchup last season. He’s a difference-maker on the defensive end and knows his role on offense. Denver jumped to a top-10 D last year and the Nuggets can be even better this season. https://t.co/oQ6rIVYPgK
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 8, 2019
Jokic is going to have soooooo much fun with Jerami Grant.
— Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) July 8, 2019
A snapshot of what the #Nuggets are getting in Jerami Grant: A high level catch-and-shoot player, who averaged a career high 39 percent from the 3-point line last season. He’s one of the league’s best corner 3 shooters, and will help space the court for Jokic/Murray, etc...
— Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) July 8, 2019
From Nuggets' fans
Tim Connelly
— Mario (@mystic5m) July 8, 2019
Tim Connelly out here like pic.twitter.com/Z5d5uNyJap
— Jon= (@jmsteeze) July 8, 2019
tell tim connaly that i love him and he can name my kids
— p (@PDaddy_1205) July 9, 2019
And the move also got some national attention...
By the way, Grant is a great addition for Denver. He shot 39.2 percent from 3 on 3.7 attempts and can guard three and sometimes four positions. Probably won't start over Millsap, but may be in a lot of closing lineups.
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 8, 2019
