Nuggets' historic comeback: Social media goes wild
The Nuggets were the talk of the NBA after completing their largest comeback win in franchise postseason history -- especially on social media.
Here are some of the best reactions to Denver's monumental victory:
Joker is setting Rocky Mountain picks for Jamal Murray, who's out of his mind after missing the game-winner in Game 1. But this is OK: It's 1-1 going to San Antonio for two.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 17, 2019
Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/50HRVU2LK7
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 17, 2019
TAKE OVER JAMAL MURRAY IS MY FAVORITE JAMAL MURRAY WHAT A SENSATIONAL PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/pkqSPcUHFm
— Katy Winge (@katywinge) April 17, 2019
From one shooter to another:
@Nuggets great job putting run together to win. Jamal Murray stepped up in time & Gary Harris kept them in the game until until scorers got going. Let’s take this momentum to San Antonio! #MileHighBasketball
— Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) April 17, 2019
Jamal Murray
— Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) April 17, 2019
Here's some fan reactions:
Go Nuggets! pic.twitter.com/dUqcZlcZmR
— Jalen (@JalenJhjackson) April 17, 2019
Go nuggies! pic.twitter.com/5VPCfnp0aA
— Joel Breitenbach (@JwBreit) April 17, 2019
WOO HOO!! pic.twitter.com/hCFd8rOAQo
— Dave Dymek (@bassman78) April 17, 2019
