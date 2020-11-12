NBA Draft 2020 Profile: Villanova’s Saddiq Bey’s shooting, versatility is intriguing

With the NBA Draft less than a week out, Nuggets.com takes a look at 10 prospects who have been heavily-linked to the team through various mock drafts.

In a league that craves three-and-D wings, Saddiq Bey should be an easy sell.

The Villanova forward vastly improved in his sophomore season, solidifying his chances as an NBA prospect by knocking down 45.1 percent of his attempts from downtown and showing defensive versatility. Bey proved he is a more than capable defender against both guards and forwards and was even tasked with guarding bigs during his time in Pennsylvania. Although there are elements of his game that still need fine-tuning, he has the potential to be a great fit on the Nuggets’ roster with some seasoning.

Here is more about Bey:

Age: 20

School: Villanova

Grade: Sophomore

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 216 pounds

2019-20 Stats:

PPG: 16.1

RPG: 4.7

APG: 2.4

FG: 47.7

3PT: 45.1

NBA Comparison: Khris Middleton/Chandler Hutchison

Profile: Bey isn’t the most athletic swingman available in this draft, but he relies on his intelligence and technical skill to excel on both ends of the floor. With Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and head coach Michael Malone valuing high IQ players, Bey has the wherewithal to adapt quickly and should be to learn what the team is doing on both ends quickly. His vast improvement from his freshman year proves that.

Where Bey will need to improve is his rebounding and passing. Considering his length and above-average athleticism, he is capable of more than what he showed in college. He also had a 2.4 to 1.5 assist to turnover ratio. Improving both areas should allow Bey to cement a role in the NBA.

What they're saying:

Positives: A tough, competitive player, Bey’s improvement as a shooter, excellent feel for the game, and strong base of footwork and fundamentals were apparent in his versatility this season. Among the most efficient scorers in the country, he proved to be an excellent floor spacer, but his jump shot translated in the pick and roll and in transition as well. Able to use his physicality to create for himself a bit while still moving the ball unselfishly as a passer, the sophomore was critical to the Wildcats’ success this season.

- Synergy, NBA.com

Negatives:

His foot-speed and lateral quickness is a bit lacking and could get exposed at the next level. But he thinks the game at a high level, making up for some of his lack of quickness.

- NBA DraftRoom