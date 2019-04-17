Denver Nuggets’ SuperMascot Rocky Visits Denver State Capitol

Following the Denver Nuggets’ thrilling, come-from-behind victory over the San Antonio Spurs in game 2 of their first-round series, Nuggets mascot Rocky visited the Denver State Capitol building to distribute playoff t-shirts and a Nuggets flag to hang off the balcony of the building on Wednesday morning.

Rocky helped distribute “Elevate” playoff shirts to all members of the House of Representatives and stopped to take pictures with members and their family members. The ceremony was part of the city pride for the playoffs movement surrounding the Nuggets, as the flag will hang throughout Denver’s playoff run.

Check out photos of Rocky’s time at the State Capitol: