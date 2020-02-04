Nuggets Honor Black History Month: Remembering Bernie Bickerstaff's impact

The Denver Nuggets have long-prided themselves as an organization that embraces diversity.

From the front office to the digital marketing group, there are people from all walks of life working for the team. With February being Black History Month, Nuggets.com is sharing the stories of 10 inspiring and influential African Americans who have helped impact the organization. Dozens of African-Americans have helped the Nuggets grow since joining the NBA in 1976.

Our first tribute is to trailblazing NBA executive Bernie Bickerstaff.

Bickerstaff became the first African-American president and general manager in Nuggets history on July 11, 1990, and would spend seven years with the franchise. He would later become the team's second black head coach, following Gene Littles, who led the Nuggets during a 16-game stint in 1995.

During Bickerstaff's seven seasons in Denver, he helped build two playoff teams. He was an underrated talent evaluator, drafting several talented players during his time in the Mile High City, including Dikembe Mutombo, LaPhonso Ellis, Bryant Stith, Rodney Rogers, Jalen Rose, and Jeff McInnis. Mutombo, Ellis, Stith all played a key part of the Nuggets historic No. 8 vs. No. 1 upset in 1994, capturing the imagination of the city of Denver along the way. Dan Issel, who was the franchise's head coach at that time, praised Bickerstaff's impact on the franchise.

“Bernie, he’s probably more responsible for that team than anybody,” Issel told the Denver Post in 2014. “He was the one who got Dikembe. He was the one who drafted Bryant [Stith] and [LaPhonso Ellis]. He was the one who took a chance on a coach who had never coached an organized basketball game in his life. Bernie doesn’t get the credit that he deserves for putting that team together.”

Rose won the NBA's Most Improved Player award in 2000 and had a successful 13-year career in the league. McInnis, a second-round pick, only played 13 games for the Nuggets but went on to have a 10-year run in the league. Bickerstaff's successes weren't just limited to the draft. He signed Reggie Williams, another key member of the 1994 team, in 1991. He also traded the rights to Brent Barry for Antonio McDyess, a fan favorite who would represent Denver in the 2001 All-Star game.

Bickerstaff didn't have the same luck as a head coach, going 58-68 during an almost two-year run as head coach at the end of his tenure. He is also remembered as allowing Mutombo to leave Denver.

However, Bickerstaff's overall time in Denver shouldn't be forgotten. He helped the Nuggets rebuild from the Doug Moe era and his successes would help pave the way for future black executives like Masai Ujiri and current assistant general manager Calvin Booth. Bickerstaff, now 75, currently serves as a basketball advisor. His son J. B. Bickerstaff was most recently the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. Bickerstaff's grandson Jordan has continued his family's legacy in Denver, working as a member of the Nuggets' coaching staff as a video coordinator.