Draft Prospect Q&A with Hayden Dalton, Robert Williams, Jacob Evans, Ajdin Penava, Arnoldas Kulboka, Dzanan Musa, and Johnathon Williams
Favorite pizza topping?
HD: Everything on there.
RW: I’m a meat lovers kind of guy so I want all of it.
JE: Pineapple and ham.
AP: Just put chicken on it.
AK: I lived in Italy this year so I have many pizzas so one for everything.
DM: Cheese.
JW: Spinach.
Favorite superhero?
HD: The Hulk.
RW: Hulk.
JE: Wolverine.
AP: Deadpool.
AK: My dad.
DM: Deadpool.
JW: Iron Man.
Is a hotdog a sandwich?
HD: No, it’s a hotdog.
RW: Mhm.
JE: No.
AP: Nah.
AK: I would say sandwich. I’m not American.
DM: Nah.
JW: I don’t really eat beef or pork.
Who was your basketball idol growing up?
HD: Larry Bird, for sure.
RW: Kevin Durant.
JE: Kobe Bryant.
AP: Michael Jordan.
AK: Growing up, I loved watching Kobe Bryant. That’s why I always have number 8 on my jersey.
DM: Kobe Bryant.
JW: Kobe.