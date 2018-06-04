Draft Prospect Q&A with Keita Bates-Diop, Marcus Foster, Kendrick Nunn, Chimezie Metu, and George King

Favorite pizza topping?

KBP: Sausage.

MF: I always go with pepperoni and bacon.

KN: Pepperoni.

CM: Bacon and chicken.

GK: Pineapple.

Favorite superhero?

KBP: Batman.

MF: Batman.

KN: Batman.

CM: Wolverine.

GK: I don't like superheroes.

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

KBP: No.

MF: No, it's not a sandwich.

KN: No, it's not.

CM:No, it's a hot dog.

GK: You definitely asked me this one last year. A hot dog is not a sandwich.

Basketball idol growing up?

KBP: T-Mac.

MF: Kobe.

KN: Derrick Rose.

CM: I don't really have one but I'm from L.A. so I grew up watching Kobe and Shaq.

GK: Dwyane Wade.