Draft Prospect Q&A with Keita Bates-Diop, Marcus Foster, Kendrick Nunn, Chimezie Metu, and George King
Favorite pizza topping?
KBP: Sausage.
MF: I always go with pepperoni and bacon.
KN: Pepperoni.
CM: Bacon and chicken.
GK: Pineapple.
Favorite superhero?
KBP: Batman.
MF: Batman.
KN: Batman.
CM: Wolverine.
GK: I don't like superheroes.
Is a hot dog a sandwich?
KBP: No.
MF: No, it's not a sandwich.
KN: No, it's not.
CM:No, it's a hot dog.
GK: You definitely asked me this one last year. A hot dog is not a sandwich.
Basketball idol growing up?
KBP: T-Mac.
MF: Kobe.
KN: Derrick Rose.
CM: I don't really have one but I'm from L.A. so I grew up watching Kobe and Shaq.
GK: Dwyane Wade.