Draft Prospect Q&A with Ethan Happ, Tyler Cook, Shamorie Ponds, Mustapha Heron, Charles Matthews, and Jon Elmore
Favorite pizza topping?
EH: Taco.
TC: Pepperoni.
SP: Cheese, for sure.
MH: Spinach.
CM: Cheese. Pepperoni.
JE: Pepperoni.
Favorite superhero?
EH: Spiderman but if I had my pick of superhero powers, it would probably be Superman.
TC: Superman.
SP: Superman.
MH: Deadpool.
CM: Batman. Easy.
JE: Captain America.
Laurel or yanny?
EH: I didn’t really hear either of them, to be honest.
TC: Laurel.
SP: Yanny.
MH: Definitely, Laurel.
CM: Yanny.
JE: Laurel. One hundred percent.
Basketball idol growing up?
EH: I really liked MJ because my dad really liked MJ but I’d say probably Vince Carter.
TC: LeBron James.
SP: Allen Iverson.
MH: Scottie Pippen.
CM: Between Penny Hardaway and Tracy McGrady.
JE: Steve Nash.
Tags
1/