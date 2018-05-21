Draft Prospect Q&A with Isaiah Reese, Admiral Schofield, Reid Travis, Cody Martin, Daniel Amigo, and William McDowell-White
Favorite pizza topping?
IR: Just cheese.
AS: I’m from Chicago so we’re big on deep dish so I’d have to go sausage, peppers, and pepperoni with extra sausage.
RT: Pineapple.
CM: Pepperoni.
DA: Pepperoni.
WDW: Meat lovers.
Favorite superhero?
IR: Deadpool. He’s my guy.
AS: Batman for DC and Black Panther for Marvel.
RT: Spiderman.
CM: Batman.
DA: Hulk.
WDW: Superman.
Laurel or yanny?
IR: I hear both.
RT: I don’t know the background on that but I’ve seen it all over.
DA: Yanny.
WDW: Laurel.
Basketball idol growing up?
IR: Rondo and CP3.
AS: Michael Jordan but I’ve always been a LeBron James fan.
RT: Charles Barkley.
CM: LeBron James and Vince Carter.
DA: Manu Ginobili.
WDW: LeBron.
