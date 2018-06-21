Prospect Preview: Josh Okogie

JOSH OKOGIE, G, GEORGIA TECH

Class: Sophomore

Ht: 6-foot-4

Wt: 210 pounds

2017-18 Stats: 18.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.5 apg

HOW HE OPERATES

A third-team All-ACC selection, Josh Okogie is one of two players who are the most high-profile examples this year of testing the NBA Draft waters, playing well, and using that momentum to stay in the draft. Okogie had a solid showing at the NBA Draft Combine, and made the decision to keep his name in as an early entrant into the draft. He is a shooting guard with a 7-0 wingspan.

Offensively, Okogie can score in a variety of ways, but two of his main modes of getting points were at the free throw line where he scored 5.5 points a night, and off of offensive rebound put backs. Okogie grabbed 2.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Okogie saw his field goal percentage drop from 45.3 percent as a freshman to 41.6 percent as a sophomore. The issue was his 2-point shooting. Inside the arc he has to improve his accuracy and shot selection. Still, this is a player who can make a variety of different shots. He’ll work on cutting down on turnovers, which shouldn’t be an issue as he continues to get experience.

Okogie opened eyes on defense, where he has the potential to be an elite defender. Okogie can switch onto any player and is constantly gets his hands on passes for deflections and steals. Okogie can block over a shot per game as well, and is valuable as a weak side shot blocker.

HIS BEST FIT

A team looking for a raw, athletic talent that it has time to develop into a productive player is a good fit for Okogie. Okogie can give a team some good defensive possessions right now, and a few flashes of what he can be as an offensive force, but he’ll need some time to grow into a player on the court for significant minutes. A team that already has some perimeter solutions for the short-term is ideal.

Christopher Dempsey: christopher.dempsey@altitude.tv and @chrisadempsey on Twitter