Prospect Preview: Shake Milton

SHAKE MILTON, G/F, SMU

Class: Junior

Ht: 6-foot-5

Wt: 207 pounds

2017-18 Stats: 18.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.4 apg

HOW HE OPERATES

A second-team American Athletic Conference selection, Milton most certainly would have been on the first-team if he hadn’t missed the final 11 games of the season due to a broken hand. He was the conference’s preseason player of the year.

As it was, Milton still finished third in the AAC in scoring and in assists (4.4), and 10th in steals (1.4). He is a player who can light up the scoreboard as a combo guard, and possesses an enormous wingspan of 7-feet.

Offensively, Milton can play on or off the ball as a scorer. He is an elite catch-and-shoot prospect, who actually made a higher percentage of them guarded (43.4) than he did unguarded (38.9). He can also create scoring opportunities for teammates. Had 11 games of five or more assists, and had nine twice. Possesses good vision and can pass with his left and right hand. He struggles, however, to create his own shot in space. Does not have a ton of explosiveness and relies on taking – and making – tough runners and floaters in the lane in many isolation situations.

Defensively, Milton is a mixed bag. His length and quick hands allow him to get a lot of deflections and steals on defense, and he averaged nearly 1.5 steals per game. He’s got decent lateral quickness, but he’ll improve on that. He’ll also need to improve his awareness – keeping track of his man, anticipating screens, etc. He profiles as a player that can be a difference-maker on that end with some additional refinement.

HIS BEST FIT

Milton is player that can add a lot of versatility to an offense as a threat to score, pass and handle the ball. His ideal fit is with a team looking to make its offense more dynamic by adding a multi-tooled player. Milton can play in both mid-tempo and up-tempo offenses. A team looking to be more disruptive on defense will be a good fit for Milton as well.

