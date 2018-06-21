Prospect Preview: Jacob Evans

JACOB EVANS, F, CINCINNATI

Class: Junior

Ht: 6-foot-6

Wt: 210 pounds

2017-18 Stats: 13.0 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.1 rpg

HOW HE OPERATES

On the pre-draft workout trail, Jacob Evans has said he believes he can be one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and there is no doubt he has the potential to get there. Evans was a first-team American Athletic Conference selection, leading the Bearcats in scoring and assists, and finishing second in steals and third in blocks.

Evan is one of the draft’s best defenders, not overly tall but has long arms and active feet on that end of the court. Evans is good both in defending in space and in team concepts, and is able to switch and defend multiple positions.

Offensively, Evans isn’t a prolific scorer, but can knock down a 3-point shot. He made 37 percent from the arc during the season, and shot nearly 42 percent the season prior to that.

Overall, however, he saw his shooting percentages drop significantly from his sophomore to junior seasons. His rebounding and assists increased year-over-year, but he has to find a way to get his overall shooting efficiency back on track.

Evans was aggressive in his movements offensively, but appeared uncomfortable in how he operated. He’ll need to improve his handle as the foundation of building his offensive game back up.

HIS BEST FIT

Evans best fit is with a team that is in need of perimeter defense and toughness. A team that has scoring around him would be ideal, so he could fit easily into the offensive supporting cast while taking a lead role on the defensive end.

