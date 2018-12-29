Game Preview: Nuggets Head to Phoenix for Second Night of Back-to-Back

Phoenix AZ – The Denver Nuggets are back on the road for their final game of 2018 as they take on the Phoenix Suns tonight. Tonight’s game will be the second of a back-to-back for both teams as Denver beat the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night while the Suns lost at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game in first in the Western Conference with a a 22-11 record, putting them half a game ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets are looking for their first road win since December 5 against Orlando. Denver has lost their last four road games.

The Phoenix Suns are currently in last place in the Western Conference but they’ve found some success of late, going 5-5 over their last 10 games. Phoenix has a roster with several promising young players, led by guard Devin Booker who is averaging 25.2 points per game.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Denver’s rotation: Malik Beasley left Friday’s win with a left ankle injury and did not return. Jamal Murray also rolled his ankle but was able to finish out the game. The Nuggets are already low on healthy bodies but reserve two-way guard Brandon Goodwin gave the Nuggets solid minutes last night. Goodwin played just five minute and didn’t score but provided an assist and defense in the win. The Denver bench could see more playing time tonight as all five starters logged 30 minutes or more last night.

Nikola Jokić playing at an All Star level: After struggling from the field on Wednesday in San Antonio, Jokić was back to dominating in the paint on Friday night. The Serbian center scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out nine assists in the win. In Denver’s last meeting with Phoenix, Jokić had perhaps the best performance of his career as he scored 35 points on a perfect 11-of-11 from the floor to go along with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 119-91 win.

Winning with defense: The Nuggets held the Spurs to 99 points last night, making it the 14th time that Denver has held an opponent to less than 100 this season. The Nuggets are 13-1 when the hold opponents under the century mark. The Suns have scored over 100 in their last seven games.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will air on Altitude 2 and the AltitudeNOW app. Tonight’s radio broadcast will be on KKSE 950 AM.