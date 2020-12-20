Denver Nuggets 2020 Preseason Recap: What we learned

It is important to not get carried away by the preseason. For example, the Pelicans were 5-0 with a league-high offensive rating of 114.2 in the lead-up to last season. Still, positive habits can be formed before the regular season. Eight of the top 10 teams in the preseason standings wound up making the playoffs in 2019-20.



The Nuggets finished the 2020 preseason with a solid 2-1 record, showing impressive signs on both ends of the court. This was a team that finished third in points per game at 120 and also limited its opposition to just 99.3 points per game – also good for third in the league.

Here are three storylines to analyze heading into Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Kings at Ball Arena:



Is that 18.8 net rating going to carry into the regular season?



The Nuggets finished the preseason possessing a league-high 18.8 net rating. Is that sustainable in the regular season? It is very unlikely.



To put things into perspective, the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, widely considered to be one of the most dominant champions in recent memory, posted a net rating of 11.4. In case you’re curious, “The Last Dance Bulls” had a 7.8 net rating during the 1997-1998 season. Yet, some other advanced metrics are encouraging, namely pace.



The Nuggets have been one of the slowest teams in the NBA over the past two seasons, placing 29th in the last campaign (97.64) and 26th the season before (98.49). To see the team speed it up a bit during preseason, ranking 17th at 104.50, gives another wrinkle to coach Michael Malone’s group. Malone hasn’t given much emphasis to that area in the last two seasons, stating pace doesn’t determine success, but the faster pace is something opponents will have to account for. It will be interesting to see how much of that approach carries into the regular season.



Who will start at small forward?



Headed into training camp, Malone stressed that only two players—Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić—had secured their starting positions. Since preseason tipped off, it appears Gary Harris and Paul Millsap have locked up the shooting guard and power forward positions respectively.



Where things get interesting is at the swingman spot, where Will Barton III and Michael Porter Jr. have both had some up and downs during the preseason. Here are the stats for both:



Barton III (one start, one bench appearance): 6.0 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 38.5 percent shooting and a plus/minus rating of 9 in 19 minutes per game.



Porter Jr. (two starts, one bench appearance): 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 41.2 percent on three-pointers, a plus/minus rating of 11.3 in 22.7 minutes per game.



While Porter Jr. has the edge offensively, Barton III brings value in regards to ball-handling and defense. Barton III has been assertive in his expectations while Porter Jr. has been diplomatic.



“[Will] views himself as a starter, I view myself as a starter but we both know that if we want to be a part of something special that we got to stick together, me and him individually,” Porter Jr. said Saturday. “And then, as a team, we just got to be willing to accept a role…Whatever the case might be, we got to stick together so that’s what we’re focused on.”



Biggest winner: Isaiah Hartenstein



Coming into the preseason, there were legitimate questions about this team’s depth in the frontcourt. The Nuggets lost a valuable longtime reserve center in Mason Plumlee and a versatile big man in Jerami Grant. Although the team is still trying to replace some of what it lost in Grant, Isaiah Hartenstein has proved to be a seamless fit in replacing Plumlee.



“He plays hard as hell every second he’s on the floor and that is refreshing,” Malone said in Friday’s postgame presser. “You root for guys like that, he’s 22 years old [and] he’s never been a rotation player. He decided to join us and hopefully he can continue to play at the level he’s played at.”



Hartenstein averaged 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 2.0 assists while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor. While the assist numbers might not stand out, there were several creative passes he dropped during preseason that could suggest he will pick up more dimes in the regular season. Not bad for a player who played 51 regular-season games in the first three years in the league with Houston.