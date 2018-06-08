Nuggets to Host Pre-Draft Workout on June 11

The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout on Monday, June 11th on the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Monday’s Participants (6/11):

Brayon Blake, Idaho – F / 6-7 / 220

Marcus Derrickson, Georgetown – F / 6-7 / 250

Brandon McCoy, UNLV – C / 6-11 / 245

Jordan McLaughlin, USC – G / 6-1 / 185

Doral Moore, Wake Forest – C / 7-1 / 265

Andre Spight, Northern Colorado – G / 6-3 / 170

*Players subject to change

Denver currently holds the 14th, 43rd and 58th selections in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft.