Nuggets Power Rankings Review: Denver remains among NBA’s elite after strong week

No Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Paul Millsap? No problem as the Nuggets picked up big wins over the Bucks and Jazz. The win in Milwaukee was particularly noteworthy with Denver becoming just the third team to seal a result in the Bucks’ stadium.

Here’s what the national media had to say about the Nuggets in their power rankings:

ESPN: No. 5

What they said: The Nuggets went 11-5 in January despite Paul Millsap's missing 13 games, Jamal Murray's missing nine games, Gary Harris' missing seven games and Mason Plumlee's missing six games. The most impressive win of the bunch was a 127-115 road win over the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back for which the team landed in Milwaukee at almost 4 a.m.

Sports Illustrated: No. 6

What they said: It may not materialize before Feb. 6, but the Nuggets are uniquely positioned to make a splashy move before 2020-21.

NBA.com: No. 6

What they said: The Nuggets are your Jekyll and Hyde Team of the Week, having won in Milwaukee (without four rotation guys) on the second night of a back-to-back and having lost in Detroit (after leading by 21) two days later. Of course, if there was a team to pull off such a vacillation, it was the Nuggets, who have the league's smallest differential between their winning percentage against the 17 teams currently under .500 (22-9, .710) and their winning percentage against the 13 teams currently over .500 (12-7, .632).

The Athletic: No. 8

What they said: I had them fifth in the rankings until their overtime loss to a terrible Detroit Pistons team. It was all razor-thin enough to feel like they should drop a few spots.

Yahoo.com: No. 5

What they said: The Nuggets played the Bucks, Jazz, Grizzlies and Pistons last week. Unpredictable as ever, they beat both the Bucks (in Milwaukee) and the Jazz, but lost to the Grizz and the Pistons. On Sunday, Denver was forced to play without Paul Millsap (left knee), Jamal Murray (left ankle) and Mason Plumlee (right foot), and Michael Porter Jr. (ankle).

Bleacher Report: No. 4

What they said: We won't penalize the exhausted Nugs for Sunday's slip in Detroit. They built a huge first-half lead in that one and then simply ran out of gas.

Michael Porter Jr. is a genuine rotation contributor, Jerami Grant keeps making an impact on both ends, and Jokic is taking over games on command.