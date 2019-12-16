Nuggets Power Rankings Review: Denver builds some positive momentum

The Nuggets returned home after a tough East Coast road trip and are playing some of their best basketball. Denver is on a three-game win streak and Nikola Jokić is dominating on offense again after a slow start to the season. Although the Nuggets didn’t take a massive leap in the power rankings this week, things are trending upwards for Michael Malone’s team.

Here’s what the national media had to say about the Nuggets’ current stretch:

ESPN: No. 9

What they said:"Nikola Jokic played one of his best games of the season against Steven Adams and Oklahoma City on Saturday, and, like the Nuggets tend to do, they found winning plays in the clutch. But maybe more importantly, they've found some more regular run for Michael Porter Jr., who had tangible impact against (Knicks disclaimer incoming) the Knicks."

Sports Illustrated: No. 8

What they said: "Barton is in the midst of a legitimate leap. His shooting efficiency has risen across all metrics, and opponents are scoring just 98.8 points per 100 possessions with Barton on the floor. Barton has been critical in keeping Denver near the top of the West despite Nikola Jokic’s relative struggles."

Bleacher Report: No. 9

What they said: "Jerami Grant played his best game as a member of the Nuggets on Thursday, scoring 20 points, hitting five of his six attempts from deep and defending across five positions. Basically, he delivered on the expectations of those (raises hand) who thought his acquisition this past summer was one of the unsung steals of the offseason.

His play in that 114-99 win over the Blazers was key to ending an alarming stretch in which the Nuggets had lost five of their last six games. If Grant can find that level of play more consistently, he'll help Denver avoid those sorts of skids."

The Athletic: No. 8

What they said: "Denver responded by taking advantage of the soft reprieve in the schedule to make things look better. Maybe the most encouraging sign is Nikola Jokic over the last six games. He’s put up 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists while making 55.2 percent of his shots. That’s the Jokic we want to see."

NBA.com: No. 8

What they said: "Nikola Jokic has been looking more like an MVP candidate over the last 10 days. His usage rate over the last six games (27.9%) is up from the first 19 (24.0%), and the increase has come with a big jump in efficiency."