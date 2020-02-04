January Budweiser Nugget of the Month: Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. ascended into a critical role in the Nuggets’ rotation in January and his efforts have been recognized by the team’s fans with the Budweiser Nugget of the Month award.

The highly-touted rookie averaged 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds on an impressive 52.2 percent shooting in 15 games, helping the Nuggets overcome a slew of injuries and finish 11-5 in the month. Porter Jr.’s biggest area of growth has been his three-point shooting, where he shot 48 percent in January. For perspective, he shot 14.6 percent in November.

January was filled with several memorable games for the 21-year-old, including his breakout performance against the Pacers where he shot 11 of 12 on his way to putting up 25 points and five boards on Jan. 2. He had arguably the best game of his young career against the Warriors, scoring 18 points while adding 10 rebounds and five assists.

“Honestly for me at this stage, with this many talented guys, to put that line is pretty special for me being a rookie,” Porter Jr. said after that game on Jan. 16. “I just felt good, my teammates were finding me in the right spots and it was all clicking tonight.”

“Yeah he’s a player man,” Mason Plumlee added. “He does so much more than scoring. He’s really fun to play with….His defense is getting better game by game and he’s going to be a big part of the team.”

Porter Jr. also played a critical role in helping the Nuggets steal a win at the Bucks’ stadium with 15 points and 11 rebounds – only two teams have won in Milwaukee this season.

Porter Jr.’s impact could also be reflected in his January real plus/minus rating of +11.7 and net rating of 10.6 in the month. The latter stat puts him just behind LeBron James at 11.1 and ahead stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo (10.0) and Pascal Siakam (10.0). Numbers fitting of a player of the month.