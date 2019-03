How Well do You Think You Know Fat Lever?

Which university did Lever attend and play for?

What jersey number did Fat Lever wear for the Denver Nuggets?

In what year did the Denver Nuggets acquire Fat Lever?

Lever is a Nuggets' all-time franchise leader in which category?

How many seasons did Lever play for the Nuggets?

How many All-Star games did Fat Lever play in?

In what year did Fat Lever retire from professional basketball?

Share with someone who you think could out-score you!

Ouch that's gotta hurt...your score shows you could use a little studying!

We'll pretend we didn't see this score...It looks like you need to brush up on your Fat Lever facts!

