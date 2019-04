What do you know about Bryant Stith? Quiz yourself on some facts about Nuggets alumni, Bryant Stith.

What jersey number did Bryant Stith wear for the Denver Nuggets?

Where did Bryant Stith attend college?

In what year did the Denver Nuggets acquire Bryant Stith?

How many games did Bryant Stith play in his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets?

How many seasons did Bryant Stith play for the Denver Nuggets?

What was Bryant Stith's primary position?

How many times did Bryant Stith participate in the NBA Playoffs?

In what year did Bryant Stith retire from professional basketball?

Oops...You could use a little studying! Share with someone who you think could out-score you!

Hmm...It looks like you need to brush up on your Bryant Stith facts! Share with someone who you think could out-score you!

You've stunned Bryant Stith - you know your facts! Do you think any of your friends could beat your score?