Pepsi Center Balances Preparation for Nuggets and Avalanche Playoff Games

While the on-court performance of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche is covered in glitz and glamour, the hard work that goes into preparing Pepsi Center for each game often goes unnoticed.

With Pepsi Center hosting playoff games on four consecutive days this week, the conversion crew has been working around the clock to ensure that the arena is properly set-up for each night’s event.

"The playoffs mean more,” said Director of Conversion Matt Mennona. “While it's still the same day-to-day, you're now on a national stage and you get to show your building and teams off to the nation and the world."

A day-to-day conversion (going from ice to court or court to ice) takes approximately four hours with 20 staff members on the job. When transitioning from ice to court, the process includes removing 220 pieces of Plexi Glass, placing 600 pieces of floor to cover the ice, laying down 233 pieces of basketball court, and placing 310 decks that will be used for seating. The final step includes adding supplemental seating in press areas in order to accommodate the extra media members that arrive for the playoffs.

"There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into this,” Mennona said. “It's very cool for my crew to be able to get the recognition that they deserve because I personally work with the best in the business."

This is the first time the Nuggets and Avalanche have simultaneously advanced to the second round of the playoffs, which presents a first-time experience for Pepsi Center and the conversion crew. Also, Pepsi Center and TD Garden in Boston are the only arenas in the U.S. to still host two teams participating in the NHL and NBA playoffs.

The in-game presentation department has also made changes to the in-arena experience for both the Nuggets and Avalanche. New intros and other videos have been created specifically for both teams’ playoff runs, while Pepsi Center has added 24 moving head lights, bringing the arena total to 52 for the postseason. Other aspects of the in-game experience such as the LED wristbands and pom poms given to fans for each game are new changes to the in-arena experience.

"What's important for us is that we want to put on a show that fits our city and our state, and I think that's evident with what we do with the Nuggets and Avalanche,” said Steven Johnston, Executive Director/Executive Producer of Game Presentation.

As the Nuggets and Avalanche continue their respective playoff runs, the hard work that takes place between games will continue to keep Pepsi Center operating at a high level for these memorable playoff moments.

