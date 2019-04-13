Pepsi Center Prepares for Denver Nuggets’ Playoffs

Playoff basketball is back in Denver! For the first time since 2013, the Denver Nuggets will be playing postseason basketball, beginning on Saturday when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference Playoffs series.

In preparation for playoff basketball returning to Pepsi Center, wristbands created by PixMob, a wireless wearable LED lighting company specializing in creating immersive experiences and performances, will be provided on every fan’s seat.

The wristbands are controlled with infrared light, generating colorful effects that will light up Pepsi Center. The wristbands include PixMob’s latest technology: the X2. This technology allows the wristband to turn each person into a pixel, thus transforming the crowd into a huge canvas.

Fans are encouraged to wear their wristband throughout the game to participate and become part of the incredible visual show.

PixMob technology has enhanced and activated crowds at over 100 different events and has worked with a number of notable clients including Shawn Mendes, Super Bowl XLVIII and the NBA All-Star Games.