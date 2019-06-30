Denver Nuggets’ Paul Millsap on Return: Team chemistry a significant advantage

Paul Millsap’s veteran leadership was a crucial part of the Nuggets’ impressive 54-win season in the 2018-19 campaign. With his future on the team now secured after the organization picked up his option for the 2019-20 season, the 34-year-old power forward is already looking ahead to what he believes will be a big year for the Nuggets.

“Man, can’t wait to get back out there. It’s going to be a great year for us. We’re going to keep working, hopefully, we’ll get that championship,” Millsap told Atlanta sports personality JR Sports Brief.

Despite several teams in the Western Conference making blockbuster trades and adding All-Star players through free agency, Millsap believes the Nuggets will remain contenders due to the team’s chemistry and the young core improving with experience.

“Having the same group of guys with the experience [of last year], the chemistry is already there,” Millsap said. “I think a lot of these other teams, they’re getting new guys and pieces and they have to build that chemistry. We’re up in the game in that aspect. Hopefully, we do our best.”

Millsap also discussed Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol in the interview with JR. To watch the full conversation, check out the clip below: