Our Path To The Playoffs: Paul Millsap Wins The Game in Chicago

As a result of some cold 3-point shooting for the Denver Nuggets, they struggled to put away a 2-5 Chicago Bulls team on Oct. 31, 2018. The two teams battled back-and-forth for all four quarters, eventually leading to overtime. With just 3.5 seconds remaining in overtime, the Nuggets inbounded the ball looking to steal a road win. After Nikola Jokić missed a mid-range jumper, Paul Millsap went up for the offensive rebound and pushed the ball back in off the backboard as he fell to the ground. Millsap’s putback left just 0.1 seconds left on the clock and all but sealed the win for Denver, which was the second win in what would become a five-game winning streak.

Millsap finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks.