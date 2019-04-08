Our Path To The Playoffs: Nuggets Officially Clinch A Playoff Berth in Boston

A balanced scoring attack allowed the Denver Nuggets to officially clinch a playoff spot after defeating the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. The win clinched Denver’s first postseason appearance since 2013, as seven players scored in double figures for the Nuggets. A key 11-0 scoring run that began in the final minute of the third quarter and continued through the early stages of the fourth allowed Denver to gain control of the game and leave Boston with the win. The Nuggets used strong defense in crunch-time moments to seal the victory. Nikola Jokić led the way for Denver with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists.