Our Path To The Playoffs: Nuggets Clinch First Division Title Since 2010

After the Denver Nuggets officially clinched a playoff spot, they went about improving their playoff seeding, which led to a division-clinching win over the Portland Trail Blazers on April 5, 2019. The win also sealed homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs for Denver. This marked the Nuggets’ first Northwest division crown since the 2010 season. Denver was led by the trio of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap, as all three players scored over 21 points and combined for 17 assists in the 119-110 victory at Pepsi Center.