Our Path To The Playoffs: Nuggets Move The Ball To The Tune Of 40 Assists

After a brief three-game losing streak led to Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone calling out the team’s lack of ball movement, the team responded with a resounding offensive performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 12, 2019. Denver finished the game with 40 assists, which marked the most assists the team has had in one game since April 6, 2013. The ball was consistently moving around the court and finding the open man, which allowed Denver to shoot 60 percent from the field and score 133 points. Five players finished with at least four assists in the game, while Jamal Murray led the way with 30 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field.