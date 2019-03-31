Our Path To The Playoffs: Nikola Jokić Hits A Game-Winner In Miami

On the second night of a road back-to-back, many would forgive the Nuggets if they came out flat and lost to a well-coached Miami Heat team. However, Nikola Jokić wanted no part in that outcome as he posted a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes of action. Most importantly, the All-Star hit a tough floater over Bam Adebayo that put Denver ahead with just two seconds remaining. The Nuggets would close out the win and split the back-to-back, allowing them to continue building momentum during the middle stage of the season.