Our Path To The Playoffs: Murray Moves The Ball In Career-Best Game

Jamal Murray is best regarded for his scoring abilities. However, against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 18, 2018, Murray was at his best playmaking self, dishing out 15 assists to go along with 22 points to lead Denver’s offense. Nikola Jokić also contributed with 32 points, as the Nuggets had seven players score in double figures. Denver finished the game with 33 assists and put up 126 points to secure a fourth-straight win.