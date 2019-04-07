Our Path To The Playoffs: Millsap Knocks Down A Game-Winner Against the Pacers

Coming on the heels of Nikola Jokić’s buzzer-beating shot that gave the Nuggets the win over the Dallas Mavericks, Paul Millsap followed with some late-game heroics of his own. For the second consecutive game, Denver used a second-half comeback to defend home court against the Indiana Pacers. After Jokić was ejected from the game with less than three minutes remaining, the Nuggets turned to Paul Millsap. With under ten seconds left in the game, Millsap hit a contested layup that gave Denver a two-point lead. The Nuggets’ defense would hold on the final possession to seal the win for Denver. Millsap finished the game with 15 points and 13 rebounds and was one of six players that scored in double figures for Denver.