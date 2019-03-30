Our Path To The Playoffs: Jamal Murray Heats Up In Comeback Win Over Sacramento

After the first half on Jan. 3, 2019, it looked like the Denver Nuggets were on their way to a blowout defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. However, Jamal Murray wasn’t about to lay down and take the defeat, as he scored 34 points in the second half, propelling Denver to a comeback victory. Murray scored 17 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, including two consecutive 3-pointers with under one-minute left to give Denver a commanding lead. The win was Denver’s fourth in-a-row, and the winning streak would extend to five before the Nuggets suffered their next defeat.