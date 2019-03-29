Our Path To The Playoffs: Jamal Murray Hits Career-High Nine 3-Pointers

Jamal Murray has the ability to get hot at any moment, and on Dec. 29, 2018, the Phoenix Suns suffered the consequences as Murray dropped 46 points on 16 of 24 shooting from the field. Most importantly, Murray knocked down nine 3-pointers, which is a career-high for the 22-year-old guard. Murray also contributed eight assists and six rebounds in the game as he led the Nuggets to a tough road win. The win was the second in what would become a five-game winning streak for Denver.