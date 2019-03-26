Our Path To The Playoffs: Gary Harris’ Late 3-Pointer Seals An Important Win

Gary Harris led the way for the Denver Nuggets as they won a tough, close game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 30, 2018. The victory marked Denver’s fifth-consecutive win and came down to the final seconds. After returning from an ankle injury, Harris scored 27 points for Denver, with none more important than the 3-pointer he knocked down with just 16.5 seconds remaining in the game. After Portland tied the game up at 110, Harris received a pass from Nikola Jokić and calmly swished the corner three, putting Denver up 113-110. The Nuggets would hold up defensively on Portland’s final possession and escape with the well-fought road win.