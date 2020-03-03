Preview: Denver Nuggets host struggling Golden State Warriors

The Nuggets (41-19) have been dominant at Pepsi Center as of late and will look to continue that reign against the Warriors (13-48) Tuesday.



Denver’s offense has powered it through an impressive run at home, winning their last three contests in the Mile High City by an average margin of 14.7 points. Michael Malone’s team has been cooking from downtown in that stretch, taking 28.3 threes per game and converting at a 44.7 percent clip. On paper, Tuesday’s matchup should be relatively straightforward for the Nuggets.



Golden State remains one of the worst teams in the NBA, having won just once in its last 10 outings. During that span, the Warriors are bottom five in the league in defensive rating (115.8) and dead last in net rating (-14.4).



The Nuggets won their season-series opener against the Golden State in overtime thriller, narrowing escaping the new Chase Center with a 134-131 victory.



Here are the storylines to watch for:



Contain Andrew Wiggins



With the Warriors rocked by injuries and quickly falling out of the playoff picture, they decided to shake things up at the trade deadline and dealt away key offseason acquisition D’Angelo Russell. Andrew Wiggins was part of the Timberwolves’ package to the Warriors, giving the talented swingman a fresh start after several seasons in Minnesota.



The No. 1 pick of 2014 draft is still just 25-years-old and is starting to tap into the two-way potential that made him such an intriguing prospect seven years ago. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Wiggins’ steals and block percentage rates have doubled since his arrival in San Francisco. With Stephen Curry’s return delayed and Klay Thompson still sidelined with an ACL injury, the small forward is also the Warriors’ top offensive threat.



Wiggins is currently averaging 19.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists on 45.2 percent shooting. If the Nuggets want to secure a win Tuesday, they’ll need to make sure the Canadian doesn’t get going early in this contest.



Continue to live downtown



Lackluster three-point defense has really hurt the Warriors this season, with the team allowing opponents to shoot 39.1 percent from behind the arc, 30th in the league.



In the last matchup between these teams on Jan. 16, the Nuggets hit almost 50 percent from downtown, going 17 of 35. Will Barton III and Michael Porter Jr. played a significant role in Denver’s precision from long range, combining for 10 three-pointers. The Nuggets will need more of the same Tuesday.



Can Monte Morris keep it up?



Monte Morris has raised his level of production and is quietly becoming one of the league’s top reserves.



Since Feb. 2, Morris is averaging 11.5 points and 4.1 assists with just 0.7 turnovers per game while shooting 53.5 percent in 27.9 minutes per game. During the month of February, he was 11th among all NBA guards who played seven or more games in offensive rating (117.5).



As efficient as Morris with this playmaking, his improvement as a scorer has also made a difference. Here is an interesting stat: The Nuggets are 19-6 when Morris scores 10 or more points.