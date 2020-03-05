Denver Nuggets sign Troy Daniels

The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Troy Daniels, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Daniels, 6-4, 205, is a seven-year NBA veteran who has appeared in 41 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.7% from three in 11.1 minutes per game. Daniels has played in 333 career games (20 starts) for Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte, Memphis, Phoenix and Los Angeles, holding career averages of 6.6 points and 1.3 rebounds on 40.1% shooting from the field and 39.7% from three-point range.

The 28-year-old went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft after spending four seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University. Daniels will wear #30 for the Nuggets.