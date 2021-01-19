Preview: Denver Nuggets take on surprising Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena

The Nuggets (6-7) suffered their first division loss of the season against the Jazz (9-4) Sunday night. They face another Northwest Division foe in the Oklahoma City Thunder 48 hours later and will be looking to continue their recent division dominance Tuesday night.

Denver is 24-6 in the Northwest Division over the past two seasons, securing two division titles in the process. So far, in 2020-21 the team is 2-1. Denver enters Tuesday’s game against OKC having won eight of their last nine against division opponents. Yet, this Thunder team is dramatically different from that of the past few seasons after going through a rebuild this offseason.

There’s a new head coach in Mark Daigneault and after years of being led by All-Stars such as Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul, this is group is headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oh, and Steven Adams is now a Pelican. It might seem eerie, but the team has surprised a few by going 6-6 to start the season. The Thunder have struggled at home, going 1-5, but own the second-best road record in the NBA at 5-1. The Nuggets will need to be at their best to close out their three-game homestand at Ball Arena with a win.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

INJURY REPORT:



NOT WITH TEAM



Michael Porter Jr, Health and Safety Protocols



OUT



Greg Whittington, Left Knee Sprain

TUNE IN: 7 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE

Here are the storylines to watch for:

Key Matchup: Jamal Murray vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Canada’s top player, Jamal Murray, takes on arguably the nation’s second-best player in Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander has continued his upward trajectory since joining the Thunder in 2019, averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor. The Thunder are 2-6 when Gilgeous-Alexander scores less than 24, underlining his importance. The Nuggets will need to keep the point guard in check if they want to secure a win against OKC.

Murray is coming off a bounce-back performance against the Jazz, a game in which the 23-year-old dropped 30 points in a loss on Sunday. Murray is still recovering from an elbow injury and it affected him after dropping 24 points in the first half against Utah. Though he would finish the night, going 11 of 27 from the floor, the Nuggets benefitted from his aggressiveness overall – especially from downtown where he shot 4 of 11. As he continues to recover, the efficiency should come along with it.

Don’t beat yourselves

The Thunder don’t stand out in most statistical categories, but they defend the 3-pointer decently. Daigneault’s team is allowing its opponents to shoot 35.8 percent from downtown (ninth in the NBA). One area where the team struggles with is forcing turnovers.

OKC is 28th in opponent turnovers (12.6) and 25th in steals (6.7). As a result, this is a team that struggles to get many points in transition. The Thunder are 29th in points off turnovers (14.8) and 24th in fast-break points (10.7).

The Nuggets, who rank third in assists (27.2), should look to move the ball effectively throughout Tuesday’s matchup. They can’t be careless or it could come back to haunt them.

Build off Sunday’s efforts on the glass

Despite the loss Sunday, Denver had a lot of positive developments against Utah. None bigger than the performance on the glass, with the Nuggets outrebounding the best team in the league on the glass by 16. The Nuggets grabbed a whopping 23 offensive rebounds, led by Nikola Jokić’s eight.

With the Thunder coming in tied for 13th in rebounding, the battle on the glass will once again be important. The team has a committee approach on the boards, with two players grabbing seven or more rebounds a game in Darius Bazley and Al Horford. Horford is out due to personal reasons, but they have capable rebounders in Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo (4.9), and Isaiah Roby (4.6).

The key for Denver will be taking advantage of second chances when it gets them. Despite getting 23 rebounds, the Nuggets only scored 14 points on second-chance points against Utah Sunday.