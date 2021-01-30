Denver Nuggets 109, San Antonio Spurs 119: Three takeaways

The Nuggets (11-8) couldn’t notch their sixth win in a row as they dropped a 119-109 result to the Spurs in San Antonio (11-8).



The Spurs got hot early, hitting six of their first seven attempts from three, and led for most of the contest despite several comeback attempts from the Nuggets. Gregg Popovich’s team would contain the Nuggets in two areas where they’ve had success during their five-game win streak: Bench play and points in the paint.



Denver’s bench was contained to just 26 points and the team was outscored by a margin of 54-36 in the paint.



Nikola Jokić picked up his 19th consecutive double-double with 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Denver. San Antonio was paced by DeMar DeRozan, who had 30 points and 10 assists on 11-of-14 shooting.

"I give our players a lot of credit. I definitely saw some fatigue out there tonight as a result of this [five-game] road trip. If you would've told me going on the road, we were going to come home 4-1, even though we're disappointed we couldn't go 5-0, 4-1 is a record we can feel good about," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said.

The Nuggets will now return to Ball Arena to kick off a back-to-back with the Jazz and Pistons starting on Sunday.

"Anytime you can come out of a tough road trip like the one we had on top [at] 4-1, you can't really be down on yourselves," Monte Morris said. "We're going in the right direction."

Here are the takeaways:



Defensive struggles



The Nuggets’ defense powered their five-game win streak, with the team ranking sixth in defensive ranking during that stretch (105.2). Unfortunately, for Michael Malone’s group, they couldn’t replicate that effort and it proved costly in San Antonio.



The Spurs, who have the NBA’s 19th-ranked offense with a 109.1 rating, were aggressive from the start. The home team put up 37 points on an incredible 72.2 percent shooting. Gregg Popovich’s group also shot a sizzling 6 of 7 on threes to start the game.



Although the Nuggets would pick things up in the second quarter, holding the Spurs to 43.8 percent shooting, they still found themselves trailing. In the second half, San Antonio got firing again and Denver compounded its deficit by turning over the ball.

"You want your defense to be at its best down the stretch and we weren't able to get stops," Malone said.

The Nuggets had eight turnovers in the fourth quarter, which proved to be back-breaking for the team with Spurs converting them into 11 points.

Joker’s dominant third quarter



The Nuggets struggled to contain the Spurs in the first half, allowing the home team to shoot 58.8 percent from the floor. Although San Antonio would remain hot in the second half, Jokić elevated his play to go blow for blow with Denver’s opponent.



The center poured in 14 of his final tally in the third quarter on 5-of-6 shooting, including 2 of 3 from downtown. The numbers from three are significant as Jokić started 0 of 6 from downtown before picking up steam in the third quarter. His efforts, along with a combined 12 points from Gary Harris and Paul Millsap, led to the Nuggets having their first lead since the opening quarter at 78-77.



Jokić would ultimately pour in 23 second half points. Prior to Friday’s matchup, the 25-year-old was tied with Gordon Hayward at 25th in second half scoring at 11.4 points. That’s just 0.2 off from LeBron James and ahead of stars like Paul George, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis.

Jamal keeps fighting



Although Jamal Murray will say otherwise, injuries have clearly affected the Nuggets’ lead guard in his last five games. The 23-year-old has averaged 15.8 points on 42.5 percent shooting during that stretch. The fact Murray hasn’t used his ailments as an excuse speaks to his toughness.

"I just have a love for the game," Murray said about fighting through injuries. "I don't like sitting on the bench [recovering from injuries] knowing that I can be out there if I really wanted to. I always really want to [play], that's my mindset."



In the opening 24 minutes, Murray was incredibly fluid and incisive – looking every bit the player he was during the NBA Playoffs. The Canadian was weaving through the Spurs’ stellar defense and hit several stepback and fadeaway shots against San Antonio. He would finish the opening 24 minutes with 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting.



Murray would suffer another knock early in the fourth quarter and would exit the game. He would refuse to relent though. Murray reentered in the fourth quarter and would finish the game with 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting, adding a game-high seven assists and six boards.