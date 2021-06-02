Twitter celebrates Denver Nuggets double-overtime win over Portland Trail Blazers

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
Posted: Jun 01, 2021

The Nuggets' 147-140 win over the Trail Blazers was one for the ages. There were countless big moments from Denver, which fought past an otherworldly 55-point performance from Portland's Damian Lillard. Nuggets fans around the world took to social media to celebrate the incredible victory. 

Here are the best reactions from fans, players and the media: 

