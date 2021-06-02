Twitter celebrates Denver Nuggets double-overtime win over Portland Trail Blazers

The Nuggets' 147-140 win over the Trail Blazers was one for the ages. There were countless big moments from Denver, which fought past an otherworldly 55-point performance from Portland's Damian Lillard. Nuggets fans around the world took to social media to celebrate the incredible victory.

Here are the best reactions from fans, players and the media:

fans came to support tonight!! Big W — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) June 2, 2021

DENVER NUGGETS!!!!! — Will Barton (@WillTheThrillB5) June 2, 2021

Letsgoooooo! — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) June 2, 2021

GO NUGGS! GO AVS! DENVER IS THE SPORTS CAPITAL OF THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/yyEQtolqth — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 2, 2021

Being a Nuggets fan should come with health insurance... Because I'm sure this is all of us right now. pic.twitter.com/W0YD0DSe39 — Eric Himmelheber (@erichimmelheber) June 2, 2021

Still recovering from that game. My lord that was a classic — Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyrosNBA) June 2, 2021

I need to recover from the 50 heart attacks I had tonight firstpic.twitter.com/oX9XhuKxUg — Eric Himmelheber (@erichimmelheber) June 2, 2021

What a game! My guy gets all the treats tonight. pic.twitter.com/PVe71l7yVe — hurb Dontana (@DontanaHerb) June 2, 2021

On a side-note I just realized, extremely happy that #Nuggets fans got to watch that game. It's not too often games like that happen. Definitely one worth savoring. — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 2, 2021

I aged about 20 years during that game. But yes. I'm good. https://t.co/h7efDgVBc9 — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) June 2, 2021