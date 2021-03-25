Denver Nuggets 111, Toronto Raptors 135: Three takeaways

The Nuggets got off to a poor start and were never able to find their footing as they lost to the Raptors 135-111 in Tampa.

Toronto, temporarily based in Tampa due to COVID precautions in Canada, opened with a 19-6 lead and Denver couldn’t put together a sizable rally. The team couldn’t cut the deficit to under six, which happened early in the second quarter. From that point on, the Raptors kept padding their advantage and led by as many as 35 in the contest.

"The most frustrating aspect for me was a complete lack of effort. All around from top to bottom. That was an embarrassing performance," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "We played with zero energy, zero effort. That's what happens [the result] when you play in this league, against any team. You can get your a-- kicked. That's exactly what happened tonight."

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 20 points each. Pascal Siakam paced the Raptors with 27 points and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Denver’s franchise-record-tying road win streak of six games comes to a close and the team will be looking to get back on track Friday when it travels to New Orleans to face the Pelicans (6 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

Here are the takeaways:

Tired defense

The Nuggets played just 24 hours before Wednesday’s outing and the fatigue was noticeable against the Raptors.

Toronto wrapped up the first half shooting 59.1 percent from three, knocking in 13 treys in the opening 24 minutes. Raptors star Siakam was the early catalyst, hitting 3 of 5 from downtown to finish the opening quarter with 16. From there, his teammates followed suit.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby tied for a game-high in threes with five apiece and the Raptors would finish the night with 24 made threes.

"I have to give the Raptors credit, the way they played tonight, they stayed disciplined to their game and moved the basketball," Paul Millsap said.

Bench continues to struggle

The Nuggets’ reserves have struggled to score in their last five outings, putting up 26.2 points per game (25th in the NBA), and it was costly in the loss in Tampa. Through the opening three quarters, Denver’s bench put up 11 points. While it would ultimately score 41, most of the damage was done in the final 12 minutes where both teams cleared their benches.

The group failed to register a double-digit scorer and normal standouts P.J. Dozier, Facundo Campazzo, and JaMychal Green all struggled with their shot. The trio combined for 18 on 7 of 21 shooting.

Offense off-target

The scoring issues extended past the bench.

Denver shot just 41.8 from the field and didn’t find better luck from downtown, knocking in just 32.6 percent on threes.

The Nuggets leading trio of Jokić, Michael Porter Jr., and Murray combined for a solid 59 points but didn’t get much help elsewhere. Will Barton III, who has been so vital for the Nuggets in their recent success, was held scoreless. As previously mentioned, the bench struggled to find any rhythm. If there was one small silver lining, it was the play of Millsap. The 15-year veteran put up 11 points, six boards, and six assists in 22 minutes – shooting 50 percent overall. Since his return from injury, Millsap has struggled on offense. The 36-year-old averaged six points on 42.5 percent shooting in his last seven games.

Before his injury, Millsap was putting up strong numbers and averaged 14.4 points per game on 69.2 percent shooting. Hopefully, this is a sign of a bounce back from the forward.