Denver Nuggets announce 2021 preseason schedule

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets will play a five-game preseason schedule that kicks off against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on October 4th.

Denver will stay on the road for one more game, heading to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 6th. They then head to Ball Arena to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 8th in their only home preseason game.

The Nuggets will head back on the road for the remainder of the preseason, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in back-to-back games. The first coming on October 13th at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the following on October 14th in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center.