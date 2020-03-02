Nuggets Power Rankings review: Denver maintains position after 3-1 week

The Nuggets (41-19) experienced the typical highs and lows of an NBA season wrapped up in a 3-1 dramatic week. They suffered an embarrassing rout at the hands of the Clippers in Los Angeles and then bounced back by routing the defending NBA champion Raptors at home.

As a result, the team’s standing among the national media largely remained the same.

Here is what they said about the team:

ESPN: No. 7

What they said: The 133-118 win Sunday over the Raptors was all kinds of impressive, and it showcased what can make the Nuggets special: the balance, the front-line talent and the defensive sturdiness. Head coach Michael Malone was upset after Denver's loss to the Clippers -- not unusual: Try Googling "Michael Malone calls out Nuggets," and you'll get quite a few results -- but in this case he went with "soft." Their response against Toronto was anything but that.

Bleacher Report: No. 6

What they said: Denver has quietly lost three of its last four games against playoff-bound opponents, re-raising questions we thought it had already answered about its fitness against top teams. Prior to this recent stretch, the Nuggets were 4-1 in their last five games against teams currently in postseason position.

At least a 133-118 win against Toronto on Sunday in which Nikola Jokic poured in 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists closed the week on a positive note.

The Athletic: No. 6

What they said: Taking the [MVP] award from Giannis seems unlikely, but Jokic has looked like a guy worthy of a fifth or fourth place vote this season. Once again, the Nuggets are highly competitive for the 2-seed in the West. Jokic is impossible to stop on offense. And if he decides to be a score-first guy in the postseason, it’s hard to envision a game plan slowing him down. Then the Nuggets just need someone else to step up alongside him.

NBA.com: No. 6

What they said: The Nuggets recovered from a bad defensive performance by shooting 57% (including 18-for-36 from 3-point range) and assisting on 38 of their 47 buckets against the league's second-ranked defense on Sunday. They have the league's fifth best offense and its fifth worst defense since the All-Star break.

The defensive numbers should improve, because their next two opponents rank 29th and 30th offensively since the break. After hosting the Warriors on Tuesday, they'll play nine of their next 11 games on the road.

Yahoo.com: No. 7

What they said: After an embarrassing blowout defeat in LA to the Clippers on Friday, the Nuggets bounced back with a 15-point win over Toronto on Sunday. Nikola Jokic led the way, as he notched his 12th triple-double of the season (and 40th trip-dub of his career), scoring 23 points (8-of-11 FGs, 7-of-9 FTs) grabbing 18 rebounds and handing out 11 assists. He also authored arguably the most impressive single play of the season.