Preview: Nuggets welcome back Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee when Pistons visit Ball Arena

Mason Plumlee’s scrappy style of play helped the Nuggets change their culture during his four years at the team. Jerami Grant’s bounce-out-of-the-gym athleticism was significant in the team’s stunning run to the 2020 Western Conference Finals. Both men make their return to Denver as the Pistons (5-15) visit Ball Arena for the first time since departing Denver.



Detroit had a busy offseason, acquiring several new faces and rookies, but it hasn’t translated on the court. The team currently sits 14th in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons have won just three of their last 10 games. Despite their struggles, the addition of Grant has been a boost to the team as the forward is in the midst of a breakout season.



The Nuggets (12-8) are coming off their most impressive victory of the season, beating the then-league leaders in the Jazz by 11. Nikola Jokić tied his career-high with 47 points in the win and Denver led by as many as 28 in the contest. The team is 7-3 in its last 10 games and is fourth in the Western Conference.



Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić



TUNE IN: 7 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE



Here are the storylines to watch:



JaMychal Green vs. Jerami Grant



Grant enters Monday’s game as a surefire candidate for Most Improved Player. He has career-highs in almost every statistical category and has raised his points per game by nearly 12 at 23.6 points per game. He is also shooting a personal-best 40.2 percent from three-point range. After spending most of his career at the power forward spot, Grant built off the success he had with the Nuggets as a small forward during the playoffs and it is paying dividends. This is the first time in his career where defenses have had to extensively game plan for his effectiveness.



Bringing back Grant last offseason was a priority for Denver, but the team was able to quickly pivot once he left, signing JaMychal Green. Green didn’t arrive with as much buzz as Grant did a season prior, but he might be a better fit than his predecessor. Green is averaging a higher win share per 48 minutes than Grant did at .147 vs. .111. Green also has a better net rating than Grant did with the team at 12.1 vs. the former forward’s -2.1 rating. It is important to note, advanced metrics aren’t always a good way to determine talent. They can, however, showcase fit. Green has been a better fit so far and is averaging 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds while shooting a sizzling 47.1 percent from downtown.



Don’t give up cheap fouls



There aren’t a lot of positives for the Pistons are the moment, but this is a team that generates a lot of trips to the line. The Pistons are currently sixth in free-throw attempts, going to the charity stripe 24.5 times per game. They also convert at a respectable 78.1 percent (10th). The last thing the Nuggets want to do is give a struggling team hope by giving it free points.



Denver should try to contain Detroit’s attempts to get into the lane and force this team to shoot midrange shots. Although the Pistons are a decent three-point shooting team, the team is shooting just 42 percent overall (25th). The team is dead last in shots converted between 10 to 14 feet, knocking in just 25 percent.



Attack early and often



Despite having two respectable defenders in Grant and Plumlee in the starting five, this is a group that struggles to defend overall.



The Pistons are 22nd in defensive rating at 111.4 and are 27th in opponent field goal percentage at 48.1. This group’s perimeter defending leaves a lot to be desired and the Nuggets should be aggressive from downtown early on.



Detroit is allowing opponents to shoot almost 40 percent from three at 39.2 percent (28th). In the Nuggets’ last 10 games, the group is shooting 39.5 percent from downtown (sixth). On paper, this should be straightforward if the team can get firing early.