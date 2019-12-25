Preview: Nuggets host Pelicans in marquee Christmas matchup

The Nuggets (21-8) are the hottest team in the NBA and they have an opportunity to extend their win streak to eight games when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-23) in a nationally-televised Christmas Day matchup.

Denver and New Orleans are separated by 14 games in the Western Conference standings, but this could still be a potentially tricky game for Michael Malone’s team as it learned on Halloween. In the first encounter between the teams, the Pelicans stunned the Nuggets for their first win of the season, securing a dominant 122-107 victory. But the fortunes for both teams have dramatically changed since.

The Pelicans are still waiting for the highly-anticipated NBA debut of 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, who has been sidelined with a torn meniscus in his knee. Though the team has seen a breakout campaign from Brandon Ingram, this is a group that has struggled to mesh on the court despite some talented pieces, including Jrue Holiday, JJ Reddick and Lonzo Ball. New Orleans has won just two of its last 10 games and recently ended a 13-game losing streak on Dec. 18.

It might appear to be a relatively straightforward contest for Denver, but it saw on Monday what can happen when a team takes its foot off the gas for a few minutes. The Nuggets held a 16-point lead against the Suns but fell behind nine in the fourth quarter due to turnovers. It was only after a late offensive flurry from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić that the Nuggets were able to escape with a two-point victory. They can’t afford a repeat performance on Wednesday.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Here are the key storylines:

Record for Malone

Michael Malone got a contract extension on Christmas Eve and with good reason. The Nuggets are the only NBA team to improve its win total each of the past four seasons and the group has ambitions of contending for a championship this season. In Malone’s first season, they were a 33-win outfit. Malone has a chance to set another mark with the first eight-game win streak of his tenure in Denver.

The Nuggets matched their previous longest win streak under Malone, which was set last season, in Monday’s win over Phoenix.

Here are the longest win streaks per season during Malone’s time in the Mile High City:

2015-16: Four (3/6-3/12/16)

2016-17: Four (3/10-3/16/17)

2017-18: Six (3/30-4/9/18)

2018-19: Seven (11/21-12/5/18)

The Nuggets and Malone have grown together during his five seasons with the team. Wednesday presents an opportunity to take another step forward.

Control the pace

The Pelicans are seventh in the NBA in pace at 103.43 and score 15.8 points per game on fast breaks (fifth). The Nuggets, on the other hand, are 30th in the league in pace (97.64) and 24th in fast break points at 11.8 per contest. Malone insists pace isn’t as important as offensive efficiency and to his credit, the Nuggets are 13th in offensive rating at 109.2 compared to the Pelicans’ 106.7 rating (23rd).

Still, if the Nuggets aren’t careful with the ball, the Pelicans pace could affect them. In the first encounter between the two teams, New Orleans dominated Denver due to having a 37-20 advantage in fast break points. The Pelicans also scored 17 points off the Nuggets’ 15 turnovers.

Phoenix scored 20 points off the Nuggets’ 21 turnovers Monday. If Denver surrenders anywhere close to that on Wednesday, it could spell disaster.

Containing Ingram

Not much has gone right for the Pelicans this season, but they can hang their hat on the development of Ingram, who is putting up All-Star-level numbers in his fourth season.

The 22-year-old is averaging 25 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 48.5 percent, including 38.8 percent from downtown. Ingram scored 25 points against the Nuggets in the Halloween encounter, doing most of his damage inside the paint and at the free throw line, converting on 9 of 11 attempts. The Nuggets could get a boost with Will Barton III’s presence in this contest.

Barton III missed the previous game against New Orleans with a foot injury and the Nuggets missed his creativity on offense and his solid defensive prowess. Barton III is currently ninth in the NBA in Real Plus/Minus at 4.5, showcasing his impact on the floor. It could make the difference on Christmas Day.